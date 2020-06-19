Upgrades to Merrimac Bridge rail line to start next year

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it finally has the funds to finish upgrades to the old rail line along the Merrimac Bridge, expected to begin sometime next year.

The project hopes to make upgrades to the rail bridge over the Wisconsin River, in order to extend its life and ramp up capacity.

A $6.75 million federal grant will cover about half of the cost of remaining work, according to WisDOT.

The upgrades will increase carload capacity to 286,000 pounds at 25 mph and extend its life by 40 years, according to WisDOT calculations.

Work on the bridge is expected to begin in 2021 and is scheduled for completed in 2022.

"The Merrimac Bridge project had to compete with many others nationwide for this funding. We appreciate the efforts of Senator Tammy Baldwin help secure these federal dollars for our state,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a release.

Wisconsin & Southern Railroad carries over 3,600 carloads of freight across the Merrimac Bridge to and from Sauk County every year. The line is a part of the Madison–Reedsburg line.