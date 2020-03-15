Urban League of Greater Madison cancels services temporarily in response to outbreak

The Urban League of Greater Madison sent out a letter detailing services canceled for the time being in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

All large gatherings including Teen Summer Job Fair, My Brother’s Keeper Gaming and Coding Day, and weekly employment services information sessions are postponed or canceled.

Representatives wrote many staff members will begin telecommuting starting Mon. The letter detailed, with closure of schools, school-based programming is also suspended until school resumes. Staff will address ways the team can support students remotely.

