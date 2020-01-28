Utah bill prohibits people behind on child support payments from getting hunting license

If passed, a new bill would prevent people who haven’t paid their child support from getting hunting and fishing permits.

A Utah lawmaker proposed House Bill 197 on Monday as part of an effort to tackle the $404,160,838 in past due child support in the state, CNN reports.

The bill would prohibit anyone who owes $2,500 or more in child support from getting a license, permit or tag from Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources.

If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2021.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Karianne Lisbonee, says that 38 percent of families in Utah do not receive child support, according to CNN.

"Non-custodial support payments to children help fund their health care, shelter, food, and education… Loss of this support has a profoundly negative impact on children,” according to Lisbonee.

