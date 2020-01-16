Utility crews respond to water main break on Madison’s West Side

Crews are responding to a water main break on Madison's West Side.

According to the Madison Water Utility, the break is on Whitney Way, just south of Old Middleton Road.

They ask people to be cautious if they are driving through the area.

The spokeswoman for the Madison Water Utility said a northbound lane on Whitney Way will be closed in the area.

She said water outages will be limited, and will most likely only affect a business near the water main break.

NBC15 has a crew headed to the area and will update this story as more information becomes available.