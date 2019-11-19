UW-Madison pharmacy students develop cancer management app

A group of UW-Madison pharmacy students is developing a mobile application to make cancer treatment easier to manage.

It all started with a "Shark Tank" style competition at school and now they're trying to bring that idea to life.

Pegasus Health Applications is running a kick starter to get the funds to start building a prototype aiming to impact the lives of cancer patients.

"I want to do something awesome with my life and do it by affecting patients that are struggling so much," Griffin Budde, co-founder, UW-Madison Pharmacy Student said.

Budde is a fourth-year pharmacy student with a lot on his plate, but he made time to develop an app hoping to make a cancer patient's battle easier to manage.

"We sort of found this gap in care that we thought people were going through. So we started to talk about the idea of this application," he said.

The idea blossomed into wireframes of what every screen could look like. Budde and the other co-founders, Graham Edwardson and Dean Bowen, did their homework to get here. They did extensive research on patient reported outcomes and spoke with cancer patients to pinpoint their biggest concerns.

"They [patients] feel like they get all this information they get home and it's hard for them to keep track of everything,” Budde said.

Budde said this application can help fix this problem.

The application has two main functions. One of them is a daily log to track side effects. After taking oncology medication, patients will then be able to get feedback from their specialty pharmacy in real-time.

Also, there will be a tracker for medication while it's in transit to patients' homes to avoid calling the specialty pharmacy for an update.

"I've never seen anything like this before, I think it sounds like a great idea," Paul Hutson, UW Madison Pharmacy Professor said.

Hutson explained specialty pharmacies are an up and coming area practice. He said this app can allow patients to get quick responses if something goes wrong.

"Patients are getting medication unique to them and their disease, and they're often expensive and sometimes toxic," Hutson said.

Budde said this app would be a one-stop shop for cancer patients to make their battle just a little bit easier.

"We're trying to make their lives easier. We're trying to give them a tool to optimize how they care for themselves," he said.

If you wish to help this team get the ball rolling so they can build a prototype, click

here to donate to Pegasus Health Applications.

