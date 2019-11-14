VIDEO: Camera catches burglar breaking into Madison home

Police are searching for suspects after surveillance video caught a burglar on Madison’s far east side Tuesday afternoon.

The burglar, caught on a surveillance camera (Courtesy Madison Police Department).

Detectives are investigating the break-in at a home in the 1300 block of Acewood Boulevard sometime around 3 and 8:30 p.m. The suspect got into the home through a sliding glass door, police say.

The residents of the home later reported money missing.

Police ask that if anyone recognizes the suspect in the video, to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

