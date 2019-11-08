VIDEO: Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren previews interview with Pete Buttigieg

With less than one year to go until the 2020 presidential elections, the race for the democratic nomination is heating up.

Pete Buttigieg (Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Right now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading in the latest NBC news poll, though the latest Quinnipiac University poll shows South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg just one percentage point behind Warren in Iowa.

This week on Full Court Press, Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren sits down with Buttigieg. NBC15’s Leigh Mills discussed Buttigieg and the upcoming Full Court Press in a live interview Friday.

Susteren's interview with Buttigieg airs this Sunday at 11 a.m., on NBC15.