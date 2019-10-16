VIDEO: Hooded suspects shatter windows with BB-gun in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam police are searching for suspects after hooded bike-riders shattered windows on several vehicles with BB-guns.

Police say it happened near the old Pick ‘n Save on North Spring Street last Friday.

The surveillance video above shows two people biking around the lot, apparently shooting something at the vehicles.

“It should make anyone that respects other people's property upset,” the department said in the Facebook post.

If you know who the suspects might be, contact Beaver Dam police.

