Authorities say no one was injured in a two-car crash on Madison's west side Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County Communications says it happened at Pilgrim and Prairie roads around 5:16 p.m.

Authorities say at this time no one was injured in the crash. Video from the scene does show the 'Jaws of Life' being used on one of the cars.

Madison fire and police units responded.