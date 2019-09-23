VIDEO: Sad Michigan fan surrounded by UW Badgers fans

A video showing a dejected Michigan fan from Saturday’s Michigan-Wisconsin game is making the rounds online.

In the video, the fan can be seen surrounded by jumping, excited Wisconsin fans as the Badgers ran through the Wolverines 35-14 in what many consider an upset.

NBC15 Sports' George Balekji captured the viral moment on video during Saturday's game:

George Balekji in fact sat down with the Michigan fan, Ben Janowski, to talk about the viral moment Monday.

Janowski, a high school football player in Menominee Falls, says he wanted to watch the game from the student section at Camp Randall in part to experience 'jump around,' the tradition during games when UW-Madison students dance to House of Pain's "Jump Around."

"So I took out my phone took a little video of everything. Everyone jumping around. I just went along with it, I was not having a good time at that point, I heard everyone jumping around," says the unflinching Wolverines fan.

When the Michigan Wolverines were down 35-8, Janowski hit the lowest of college football fan lows - and then his iconic moment took place.

Janowski says he learned that the video had gone viral on the way home from the Badgers-Wolverines game.

"But I got in the car on the way home, and my friend Gabe texted me. He said this is Barstool by the way, so I said this could be anything," Janowski says.

The biggest sports media outlets, Barstool, House of Highlights, ESPN all caught wind of Janowski's moment in the crowd.

"And then everyone just everyone started texting me and I'm like 'wow' is that me on Barstool? And I'm like mom we got to pull over to get some internet, I got to see this," Janowski says.

"So it's, everywhere I go I've been definitely noticed and its just, it's just unreal."