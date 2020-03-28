WATCH: Semi carrying 55K pounds of cheese crashes in Milwaukee

Luckily no one was seriously injured after a truck carrying 55,000 pounds of cheese tumbled over on an interstate in Milwaukee Saturday.

The scene of the crash involving a semi carrying 55,000 pounds of cheese Saturday (Source: Gabriela Schultz via FOX6)

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the crash involving the cheese truck happened on southbound I-43 near North Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was brought to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No word on the state of the 55,000 pounds of cheese, though.

