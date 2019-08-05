VIDEO: Sharks spotted feeding along stretch of beach in S.C.

A Richmond, Va., woman vacationing along the Grand Strand caught quite the marine life spectacle while on the beach Monday morning.

Some sharks were seen feeding in the water near 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Tara Savedge)

Tara Savedge and her family were on the beach near 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. She said her husband saw a large number of fish start to jump out of the water.

Her husband told their children to get out of the ocean. Savedge then hit record on her phone and got footage of what appears to be at least four sharks feeding.

“It seemed like hundred of fish jumped out at once. And then we saw four or five sharks come out right after them, and then we’re like 'Everybody out of the water,” Savedge said.

Lifeguards forced everyone out of the water for over two hours near 53rd Avenue in Myrtle Beach after the group of sharks was sighted.

“We didn’t think much of it then you saw the fish, and we saw about five sharks jumping out of the water and we’re like, ‘We’re done for the day,’” said Garrett Archibeque, who was skimboarding near the sharks.

