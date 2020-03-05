WATCH THIS: Soldier surprises daughter at spelling bee

Kyle Schrick returned back from serving overseas with a surprise up his sleeve.

"I cried a lot," his daughter Avonlee Schrick said.

Her dad was deployed almost a year ago. He has been gone for 10 months working on missions in the Middle East. Kyle Schrick is an electrician by trade and worked on setting up electricity fields in Middle Eastern countries.

"It was stressful," Kyle's wife Joshlyn said.

Joshlyn watched their four kids by herself. She says it was harder having Kyle gone for their two oldest children. They began braining storming ideas to surprise Avonlee months ago.

"I asked what are your chances of getting here for her spelling bee?" Joshlyn says, "He said, 'three percent.'"

Watch the video to see how the surprise went!