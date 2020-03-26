VISUALS: New dashboard shows COVID-19 data in Dane County

Public Health Madison & Dane County launched an online dashboard that allows health officials to share COVID-19 updates with the public via charts, graphs and maps.

The dashboard includes several ways of sorting COVID-19 data in Dane County, including: cumulative tests administered, current confirmed cases, confirmed case count by age range, cumulative case count by date and deaths.

Public Health says the dashboard's data will be updated twice a day, including weekends, at 8:30 in the morning and 4:30 in the afternoon.

That data comes from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

Milwaukee health officials also began using a similar dashboard to share COVID-19 data with the public.

“The dashboard only reflects confirmed cases of COVID-19. Due to testing limitations, we know many more people in our community are and will get sick from COVID-19 than the numbers show. Nevertheless, this data provides a real-time snapshot of confirmed COVID-19 activity in our community,” said the Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, Janel Heinrich, in a release.

