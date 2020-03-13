Valdez not guilty in homicide retrial

Austin Valdez has been found not guilty of homicide in his retrial.

Valdez was accused of shooting and killing stepfather Robin Reeson in March 2018. It was his second trial in the case.

Following hours of closing arguments, the jury reached a verdict early Friday afternoon after they began deliberations on Thursday,

His first trial ended in a mistrial and his second trial began in Iowa County Circuit Court last week.

Iowa County authorities initially charged Valdez with first-degree reckless homicide in Reeson's death. Following the deadlocked jury in the first trial, authorities changed the charge against Valdez to first-degree intentional homicide.