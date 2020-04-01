Van Galder Bus Company suspends all service due to coronavirus outbreak

A Wisconsin bus company is suspending all operations because of the coronavirus crisis. Van Galder Bus Company is headquartered in Janesville. They made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Thursday, April 2 will be the last day the company will have their routes in service. Starting Friday April 3, those services will be temporarily suspended.

Van Galder runs a fleet of coach buses that often travel to and from Madison. They also makes stops in Rockford and South Beloit. Van Galder is also popular for riders looking to get to O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

Van Galder has been in business since 1947 and to their knowledge, this is the first time they have ever had to temporarily cease operations.

The company says they hope to be back up and running on May 1st. For updates, the company advises riders to check their website and Facebook page.

