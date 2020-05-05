Van wanted in connection to shooting that forced victim to drive into utility pole

Madison police's Violent Crime Unit is looking for a van believed to be connected to a shooting and crash that sent a driver to the hospital with injuries last month.

The Madison Police Department says the van, pictured above, may have carried the gunman who opened fire at another car in the 1000 block of Sherman Avenue on April 23.

The gunfire forced the driver of that car off the road and into a utility pole. Authorities said it was the crash, not the bullets, that injured the driver.

Police reported at the time of the shooting that it appeared to be a targeted act.

Anyone with information on the pictured van's location, or who might be connected to it, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.