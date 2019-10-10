Vaping-related lung disease latest: 73 cases in 28 Wisconsin counties

The number of patients who have severe lung disease after vaping continues to increase.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported there were 73 cases and 15 possible cases being investigated in Wisconsin. Last week, there were 69 confirmed cases.

DHS reports most patients are adolescents and young adults, but some patients are adults in older age groups.So far, no deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.

Counties with the cases include: Adams, Brown, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

According to DHS, the majority of cases reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC-containing products, such as waxes and oils.

According to the CDC, there are about 1,300 cases and at least 26 death in the Untied States. The outbreak appears to have started in March. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but about 1 in 8 said they vaped only nicotine.

Until a cause is pinpointed, the CDC is advising Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.