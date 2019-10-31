Vaping-related lung injury cases increasing in Wisconsin, U.S.

There has been another increase in the amount of people coming down with vaping-related lung injuries in Wisconsin and across the Untied States.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed cases in the state on Thursday, Oct. 31, was 82. An additional 14 cases are being investigated. 78 cases were confirmed the previous week. No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports cases of vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states. No cases have been confirmed in Alaska. 37 deaths have been reported in 24 states. There are 1,888 cases.

The CDC investigation is looking into a wide variety of brands and substances available for e-cigarettes or other vaping products. The average age of patients is 24-years-old and the ages range from 13 to 75-years-old.

Health officials say THC is present in most of the samples being tested by the Food and Drug Administration. Most patients also report a history of using THC-containing products.

According to the CDC, findings suggest products containing THC were obtained off the street and other informal sources are linked to most of the cases.

At this time the FDA and CDC have not identified the cause or caused of the lung injuries and the only common factor among all cases, is that patients report using vaping or e-cigarette products. There has not been an ingredient identified as the cause of the illnesses to date. According to the CDC, there could be more than one cause of the current outbreak which began in July.