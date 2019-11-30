Missing Dane County man found dead, wife safe

A missing Dane County man was found dead Saturday morning after a Silver Alert was issued for an elderly couple on Thanksgiving.

Donald Soper, 87, was found dead and Colleen Soper 87, is safe receiving medical attention, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The vehicle a missing Dane County couple was last seen traveling in was found Saturday morning.

The Dodge Caliber was found on the 5500 block of County Highway J and emergency crews are on the way to the scene, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The nearest city to the scene in Mt. Horeb.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 87-year-old Donald Soper and 87-year-old Colleen Soper left a family gathering in Black Earth Thursday afternoon around 2:50 p.m. and haven't been seen since.

The couple was driving a 2008 Dodge Caliber with Wisconsin license plate 327FXX. There is a GPS tracker on the vehicle, but it does not appear to be working.

