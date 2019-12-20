Highway 69 crash cleared, northbound traffic still being diverted

A vehicle crash caused traffic delays near the City of Oregon on Friday evening.

The crash on Highway 69 going northbound at County A occurred at 5:15 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center.

All lanes were blocked going both directions. Northbound traffic is still being diverted at Frenchtown Road to County PB.

All lanes of traffic northbound and southbound were closed on Highway 69 from County A to Diane Avenue, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center.

Traffic blockage was cleared at 6:14 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department is on scene. It is unknown whether there are injuries at the scene. No further information has been made available by the department at this time.