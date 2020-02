A vehicle crashed into a light pole on the west side of Madison on Wednesday morning.

One vehicle made impact with the light pole on Junction Road in front of the Target store at 9:10 a.m., according to Dane County Communications.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. It is unknown when repairs to the damaged pole will take place.

Emergency crews are still on the scene at this time. It is believed just the lone vehicle was involved in the crash.