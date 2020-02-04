Vehicle crashes into downtown Madison credit union

The entrance to a downtown credit union suffered major damage Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed through the glass front doors.

The University of Wisconsin Credit Union, at 44 E. Mifflin Drive, will remain open for the day as crews work to repair the glass doors and door frames, however they do warn that it may be more difficult to actually get inside.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by 9 a.m.

Few details about the incident have been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.