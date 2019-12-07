Multiple in custody after Beloit vehicle pursuit

Four people are in custody after a report someone pulled a gun on a group of people in the City of Beloit early Saturday morning.

A vehicle was reported to police between Fourth Street and Henry Avenue at 12:24 a.m., according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

The vehicle fled from officers, which resulted in a pursuit in Beloit and South Beloit. The vehicle came to a stop in South Beloit off of Highway 75 after the vehicle smashed into a South Beloit police squad car, according to the department's Facebook page.

There were no reported injuries. However, two individuals switched as drivers during the pursuit, so both are facing a felony fleeing charge, according to the department.

A 15-year-old Beloit boy was taken into custody for fleeing and recklessly endangering safety, as well as other traffic-related charges.

A 16-year-old Beloit teenager was cited for disorderly conduct, obstructing and a curfew violation.

Alexa M. Torres, 19, of Beloit was taken into custody for fleeing; she also faces charges in Illinois as she was driving when the vehicle struck the South Beloit police squad car.

Donta J. Evans Pound, 26, of Beloit, was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.