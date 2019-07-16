Vera Court Rocket Club kids reenact Apollo 11 launch

Mooncakes and Tang were on the table for Tuesday morning's Rocket Club at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center.

Kids there reenacted the Apollo 11 launch at exactly the same time it launched 50 years ago, 8:32 a.m.

Retired Madison Police Officer David Dexheimer helps out with the Rocket Club summer program. He put together a 1/100th scale model of the Saturn V rocket for the launch.

"It's a replica of the real thing. Unfortunately, the real thing had five engines in it and we only had one so we didn't get too far off the launch pad before we had a bit of a meltdown there but they say that failure is not an option but today it definitely was,” Dexheimer laughed.

The Vera Court Rocket Club is a collaboration with Madison north district neighborhood police officers.

