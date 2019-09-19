Vermont air national guard unit gets first two F-35 fighter jets

After more than a decade of planning and debate, two Vermont-based F-35 fighter jets touched down at the Burlington International Airport around 1:35 p.m. Thursday.

This comes as Truax Field in Madison prepares to receive its own F-35 jets. The move has also sparked contraversy here, as some say the planes will bring extensive noise, while others say it will boost the local economy.

In Burlington, the jets arrived to applause and cheers from Vermont Guard personnel and guests gathered at the airport.

The arrival was delayed from the 1 p.m. estimated landing time. Vermont Guard officials say the flight from Fort Worth, Texas, was expected to take up to 3.5 hours. We're told they conducted aerial re-fueling en route.

Prior to landing the two jets flew in formation for several minutes giving a mini air show to the crowds below.

Governor Phil Scott in a statement welcomed the arrival of the jets. “For decades, our Air Guard has served Vermont and our nation with distinction, and it’s because of this leadership that Vermont is the first National Guard unit to adopt this next generation technology," Scott said. “The Air Guard and the F-35 are an essential part of enhancing the quality of life, vibrancy and vitality of the region and state. We can be proud Vermont will continue to play such a significant role in the defense of our nation.”

Their arrival culminates years of planning and debate about the next-generation fighter jet which is replacing the 158th Fighter Wing's F-16s.

The Guard is slated to get 20 of the jets and they are expected to arrive in stages -- two per month over the next 10 months.

The F-35 is touted as the future of combat aviation-- virtually invisible to enemy radar. It combines those stealth capabilities with supersonic speed. It's the most expensive weapons program in history. Each jet costs more than $89 million. The Vermont Guard is expected to spend a total of $160 million upgrading facilities for the jets.

The Vermont Guard has come under fire over noise and safety fears surrounding the fighter jets, which are considered much louder than the F-16s. Protesters point to the after burners, which make the jets louder on take off. They are used at other bases. But the Guard says they will only use them five percent of the time.

In addition to noise, opponents say the jets have not been vetted enough and point to mechanical failures as the planes were being built. And they worry that the jets will carry nuclear weapons. But the guard says they do not have hardware necessary to be nuclear capable and are not assigned a nuclear mission.

The Office of the Adjutant General for the National Guard is trying to ease some of those concerns with a PSA on their Facebook page. Brig. Gen. Gregory Knight said in the video that the National Guard's legacy is something they cherish and they consider the arrival of the F-35s to be an exceptional honor that validates their legacy.

"To our airmen, you are the first Air National Guard unit to fill this aircraft. Realize that other National Guard airmen will be looking to you in the future. I'm proud of you and the work you've done and the work you will continue to do. Congratulations and welcome to the F-35 Lighting 2. Put Vermonters ahead," Brig. General Knight said in the PSA.