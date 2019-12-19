Vermont speed radar tells drivers if they're naughty or nice

A Vermont police department has added a bit of holiday cheer to their radar speed signs.

The Boston Globe reports that the Chester Police Department posted photos on Facebook of radar signs that illuminate “NAUGHTY” for speeders, and “NICE” for drivers following the speed limit.

Det. Adam Woodell says there are five naughty-or-nice radar speed signs being used in Chester.

Woodell says the signs were inspired by a town clerk who saw similar ones in Manchester, Vermont.

The detective says there has been positive feedback on the signs, and one resident called the department to let them know that being called naughty at his age gave him “the giggles.”

