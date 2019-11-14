Vernon Co. men fined in illegal deer hunting case

Two Vernon County men will be paying thousands of dollars in fines and banned from hunting anywhere in the nation for 15 years after they illegally shot 20 deer in 2018.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources (WDNR), Jacob Menne and Monte Maab were charged with five counts of illegal shining of deer, which is a misdemeanor. A Vernon County judge ordered Menne to pay $12,250 in fines and banned from hunting, fishing, and trapping for 15 years. Maab was ordered to pay $9,872 in fines and cannot hunt, fish or trap for 12 years.

Authorities said in 2018 the Readstown and Ferryville men led the 2018 operation and illegal shot 20 deer, including nine bucks. At times they recruited others to help.

"This is a case of two people who are not hunters by any stretch of the imagination, and determined to steal wildlife from the public - wildlife observers and those who are ethical and law-abiding hunters," said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Shawna Stringham. "Their actions were not only against the law; they also demonstrated a lack of safety and concern for any person or home or anything that may have been behind the deer they were illegally shining and shooting."

Three others who were less involved, Jacob Yearous of Viola, DJ Bannister of Viola and Damon Peterson of Lafarge, were each given single criminal charges, $2,500 fines. Yearous and Peterson also were given one-year revocations of privileges while Bannister was given a two-year revocation.

Under the terms of the Interstate Wildlife Compact, any person whose license privileges are suspended in a member state are suspended in all other member states. There are 48 member states with the remaining two in the process of joining.