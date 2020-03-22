Kids bring smiles and happiness to Verona assisted living residents

During a time when everyone is searching for a smile, the youngest residents in Verona provided them for those who may need it most.

A Four Winds Manor resident looks over to children that brought signs to cheer her and her fellow residents u

One by one, families stopped by the Four Winds Manor assisted living facility with handmade signs for the residence that are stuck inside due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mackenzie Clark-Seltzner was inspired to organize the afternoon after coming across pictures of the elderly stuck inside their assisted living homes and wanted to bring them a smile.

"As a mom you always want to teach your kids valuable lessons. And I think this is a great time to teach our kids to reach out to your community and help out anyway possible," said Mackenzie.

Four Winds' rehab director, Heather Mortenson knew how much today meant to her residents,"It's tough for the residents you know but doing things like this today just puts smiles on their faces. We try to make it as normal as we can and keep them as healthy as we can so this is great."

A day that the residents will not forget, it also had a positive impact on their visitors. Aria Schiltz, brothers Chaz and Max Schiefelbein all shared how today felt special to them, because they had an impact on making people happy.

Then after the signs went up on Four Winds yard, chalk broke out down the street. Laurie Burgos and her son, Robinson were on their own mission to make residents happy by making inspirational chalk art throughout their neighborhood.

"Everything is important and you should appreciate everything you have. Be positive and have a good attitude about everything." shared 9-year-old Robinson.

With their messages of joy love and hope on the streets surrounding the Four Winds Manor, today showed that whether they know it or not, entire communities are working together to help everyone through these tough times.