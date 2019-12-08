Verona Farm Sanctuary builds wheelchair for chicken

A chicken with special needs is getting a second chance at life after Heartland Farm Sanctuary built the hen a wheelchair.

The chicken’s name is Tuesday.

The animal sanctuary in Verona is doing its best to make sure this chicken has the means to cross the road and get to the other side.

Tuesday is not your average chicken. She's brave and has a way with words.

Jen Korz, Heartland Farm Sanctuary Executive Director, said she's self-determined and thrives no matter the situation.

"She was born with a slipped tendon and the original person she was with was going to euthanize her," Korz said.

So the Heartland Farm Sanctuary team put their heads together to come up with the best solution.

“The vet I think said too she'd be a perfect candidate for a wheelchair. There aren’t too many bird wheelchairs on the market right now," Korz said.

So they made their own. The wheelchair stands sturdy with pipe cleaners and held together in place with binder clips. Tuesday is carried in a blanket and her other leg is protected with a baby sock.

"The wheelchair was supposed to help her get a little more access to propel that foot," Korz said.

Tuesday is still getting used to her new set of wheels after just one week.

Korz said Tuesday is not in pain. She has seen the vet and she's on anti-inflammatory medication.

"Just like every animal we want to make sure they have the tools they need to live their best life," Korz said.

Korz said the five month old hen deserves to live her best life not just on Tuesday, but every day. She explained no matter the species everyone deserves a fair shot at a happy life.

"Tuesday treasures her life just like you and I and how all of us treasure our lives," Korz said.

Officials at the sanctuary said they'll continue to use Tuesday as an example to promote kindness and care for animals even those living with a disability.

