Verona substitute teacher arrested for sexual assault of child

A substitute teacher was arrested for second degree sexual assault of a child on Saturday.

On Friday, the Verona Police Department was informed by a parent that their 13-year-old daughter had been inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher earlier in the day in the classroom at Badger Ridge Middle School at 740 N. Main St.

Several other students had reported concerning behavior by the substitute teacher to school staff to include inappropriate touching and braiding the hair of female students, even after some students told him to stop, according to the Verona Police Department.

The Verona Police Department began an investigation and on Saturday at 5:32 p.m., arrested 30-year-old Dustin Schallert of Madison for second degree sexual assault of a child.

Schallert was taken to the Dane County Jail, pending charges by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

The Verona Police Department is still investigating the allegations and encourages anyone with direct information to call 608-845-7623.