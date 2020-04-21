Verona Police Dept. thanks resident after she made Packers-themed face masks for officers

The Verona Police Department is giving a huge thank you to a city resident after she made over a dozen Green Bay Packers-themed face masks for police officers.

The department posted to Facebook saying it began when one of their officers noticed Judy Pertzborn at the Post Office wearing her homemade green-and-gold mask, and complimented her for it.

That's when Pertzborn returned home and decided to make over a dozen masks for the Verona PD's staff.

"Lt. Horstmann, Sgt. Christensen, Detective Clay, Officer Heinz and Officer Schultz were happy to show off the wonderful donation!!" the department posted on Tuesday.