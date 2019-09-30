Verona Police: Group of juveniles avoid arrest in stolen vehicles

A group of juveniles avoided arrest Monday morning after driving on lawns and driving recklessly in a Verona neighborhood.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers were sent to the 900 block of Jenna Drive at 4:48 a.m. Monday after a caller reported a group of juveniles trying to enter parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, three SUVs were located on Westridge Drive at Edward Street. Authorities said the three SUVs took off after seeing a marked Verona Police Department squad car. Police followed the vehicles briefly and stopped the pursuit after the suspects drove across the lawns of two properties.

According to the Verona Police Department, one of the SUVs was a 2019 Honda Pilot that was stolen from a garage on the 400 block of Wynnwood Drive. Police believe the suspects were responsible for stealing items from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 300 block of Mesa Road.

The Verona Police Department is reminding residents to remove valuables from cars and making sure all vehicles and homes are locked.