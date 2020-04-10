Verona Road Project: Lane closures for April 13-17

Construction is progressing on the Verona Road Project in Fitchburg. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said median removals on County PD/McKee Road, between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park, are complete and asphalt paving will begin.

During the week of April 13-17, WisDOT said County PD will shift onto the westbound side as crews reconstruct the eastbound lanes.

The following is a list of road closures impacted by the Verona Road Project for the week of April 13-17:

Verona Road, from Fitchrona Road underpass (south of County PD) north to Raymond Road

Three lanes are open each way on Verona Road with travel under the Williamsburg Way bridge and over County PD.

No work anticipated on Verona Road until late April 2020.

County PD (McKee Road), between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive



One lane is CLOSED in each direction on McKee Road within the project limits.





Be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.





TRAFFIC ALERT: Starting next week, permanent turn restrictions will occur at the Nesbitt Road/Kapec Road intersection.





View the map of the open turn movements.







Traffic signals will be removed and stop signs will be installed on the local roadways.





Right turn is OPEN from eastbound County PD to Hardrock Road.





All other turns at Hardrock Road are CLOSED during this stage.





All turning movements are OPEN at the McKee Road intersection with Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive.

CLICK HERE to read about the Verona Road Project construction activities for the week of April 20-24.