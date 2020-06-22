Advertisement

Verona Schools fires substitute staff member over social media comments



By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
The Verona Area School District has terminated a substitute staff member after the district became aware the person had been posting racially insensitive comments on a local television station’s social media page.

The person worked for the District on an infrequent basis in a support staff role and was making comments related to a story the station had posted, district officials explained. They did not elaborate on the topic of the initial post or the comment itself.

The District Superintendent Dean Gorrell and School Board President Noah Roberts issued a joint statement Monday.

“The views expressed by that individual are completely incompatible with our District mission and the pillars of our strategic plan, particularly our pillar of creating safe, inclusive learning environments for all of our students,” the statement reads.

“We believe the interests of our students, parents and staff to fulfill our public service to them while maintaining their confidence in our ability to do so requires action. After our investigation, we have terminated any further relationship with this individual.”

According to the statement, The Verona School District is actively committed to learning and changing to ensure that every student has a safe and inclusive learning environment to be successful.

