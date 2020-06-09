Verona could be getting its own Costco

A new proposal could bring Verona its own Costco. The plan to build one of the discount warehouse stores in the southeastern corner of the city was submitted Monday night.

The Costco would sit on the southeast side of the CTH M and Old Co. Hwy. Pb intersection, near where the latter crosses U.S. 151. The entire project would encompass 17.8 acres and include a gas station.

According to the proposal, nearly half of Verona households (45%) hold a Costco membership and currently have to go to one of the other two stores in the region, either in Middleton or in Sun Prairie.

If approved, work would be expected to begin in the fall of 2021 or the fall of 2022, and then open the following summer.

