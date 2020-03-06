Verona hockey back in the state championship after double OT thriller

As Verona hockey sought to end its state championship drought that has lasted since 2014, the Wildcats had to wait for their scoring too.

In a semifinal matchup with Chippewa Falls, each team's goaltender wasn't letting a thing get by. The Cardinals' Bridger Fixmer finished with 38 saves, while Caden Grant totaled 32.

The lone difference, Walker Haessig's rebound of a Cale Rufenacht shot in the games second overtime.

"I Thought Cale was going to finish there but (the puck) popped out to me and the goalie made a stick save and then it came up in the air and then batted it in. Couldn't believe that it went in and it just finished off a great game." was Walker's breakdown of his scoring sequence.

"It's one of the most exciting hockey games I've been apart of, especially here at the Coliseum." Added Verona head coach, Joel Marshall.

No. 3 Verona will face No. 1 Notre Dame for the state championship on Saturday at 2:30 at Alliant Energy Arena.

