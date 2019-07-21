Verona roads closed after car vs bike crash

Roads are closed in the Township of Verona, after a car versus bicycle crash.

Authorities got a call at about 3:41 Sunday afternoon for the crash. It happened in the 7900 hundred block County Road PD.

Officials say the biker was injured in the crash.

Responding agencies include Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Verona Police Department, Verona Fire Department and Fitchrona EMS.

Officials say Med Flight was initially called, but then canceled.

Roads are closed for about a mile between Timber Lane and Gust Road.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will update it as more information comes in.

