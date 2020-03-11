Verona school district will teach via iPad in case schools close due to coronavirus

The Verona Area School District is taking steps in case it must halt classes in the future because of the coronavirus.

Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Laurie Burgos said in a release Wednesday that the school district is planning for "digital instruction" in case the schools must be closed.

In the district's elementary school, all K-5 students would take their iPads home for digital instruction, Burgos says.

According to that plan, teachers would use the application 'Seesaw' to send students lessons each day.

Families would also receive instructions to help their children access lessons on their iPads.

Burgos called students and families with the Verona school district to make sure they can connect to Seesaw. Questions can be directed to homeroom teachers or principals.

Verona Area School District will continue to release updates, Burgos says.