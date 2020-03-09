Verona school officials lay out response to teacher accused of sexual assault

The Verona Area School District has sent a letter to students’ families detailing its response to allegations one of its substitute teachers sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student at Badger Ridge Middle School.

According to the Verona Police Department, Dustin Schallert is accused of inappropriately touching the student and was arrested Sunday on a count of second degree sexual assault of a child.

“First know that we are sorry some of our students were subjected to this inappropriate, degrading and humiliating behavior,” the district said in the letter, signed by the school’s Principal Alan Buss and Vice-Principal Jamie Thomas.

The administrators sought to assure families that their staff have worked hard to create a “safe and inclusive environment” and will increase efforts to provide support and counseling to the victims to ensure they aren’t the subject of rumors and shaming.

THE SCHOOL’S RESPONSE

The letter said district officials first learned about the incident late Friday afternoon when several students came to their office. According to administrators, the 30 year-old Schallet was escorted from the building immediately and was off the school grounds within 15 minutes of the complaint first being lodged.

As administrators began looking into the matter and reaching out to the students’ parents, the district’s human resources department contacted Dane County Child Protective Services (CPS). In a second call to CPS, they were told the agency would decide whether to contact law enforcement.

It was Sunday afternoon, upon receiving a press release from the police department, before district officials learned of Schallert’s arrest, the letter stated.

NO PRIOR REPORTS

The letter tells parents that prior to Friday’s report administrators had not received any similar complaints about “concerning behavior” by Schallert.

They note Schallert had previously served as a substitute at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge and urge any students who saw any questionable behavior to tell police, Mr. Kisting, Buss, or Thomas.

The investigation is ongoing, they add, and anyone else with information about the incident is asked to call the Verona Police Department, at 608-845-7623 as well.

READ THE FULL LETTER

Dear Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge Families:



Yesterday mid-afternoon, we were made aware by a press release from the Verona Police Department of the arrest of a substitute teacher, Dustin Schallert, for second degree sexual assault of a child. The press release indicated one student had been inappropriately touched and others had been subjected to concerning behaviors including braiding hair.



First know that we are sorry some of our students were subjected to this inappropriate, degrading and humiliating behavior. The staff at Badger Ridge have worked very hard to create a safe and inclusive learning environment for all of our students. We understand this news may shake the confidence of students and parents alike in our ability to provide that safe environment for learning. We will amplify our efforts in the wake of these events. Further, we will work very closely with the students and families directly involved to provide support and counseling so these young people are not further traumatized by rumors, gossip, innuendo or shaming.



Below is information that was not included in the press release or subsequent media reports and is provided here for reference.



Badger Ridge administration were made aware of allegations of concerning behaviors and inappropriate touching by Mr. Schallert at approximately 3:17 p.m. Friday afternoon when several students came to the office. We immediately responded and by 3:20 p.m., the substitute teacher had been escorted out of the classroom and brought to the office where he remained until he was escorted out of the building and off school grounds at 3:32 p.m., remaining under surveillance the entire time. Mr. Schallert was also informed he would be removed from the substitute teaching list until further notice and that he was prohibited from being present at any VASD school or having contact with any VASD student.



We gathered additional information from students about what happened in the classroom and immediately contacted the VASD Human Resources Department (HR). While we were engaged in gathering information from students and communicating with parents, HR contacted Dane County Child Protective Services (CPS) at approximately 4:00 p.m. reporting the substitute teacher’s alleged conduct. As additional information was received, that information also was shared with CPS in a second phone call at approximately 4:15 p.m. HR asked the CPS intake worker whether we should contact our local police department. The CPS intake worker reported that after communicating with their supervisors, they would determine whether to notify law enforcement. By law, reports of suspected abuse are made to CPS or law enforcement. HR made this report to CPS within forty-five (45) minutes of receiving any report of conduct that could constitute abuse.



Prior to Friday afternoon, administration had not received any reports of concerning behavior displayed by Mr. Schallert. We understand that the Verona Police Department is continuing to investigate this matter and they encourage people with additional information to reach out to them at 608-845-7623. As Mr. Schallert had recently substitute taught both at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge, we ask that any student who witnessed or experienced a concerning behavior by Mr. Schallert to contact the Verona Police Department and/or Mr. Kisting (845-4133) or either of us. We will be coordinating with CPS and the Verona Police Department to ensure that the investigating agencies receive all of the information that we have gathered from students regarding this matter.



Thank you for your time reading this lengthy communication. Please call us with your questions and concerns.