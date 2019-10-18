Verona students explore careers in cosmetology with new Madison College partnership

A new program at Verona Area High School is giving students a chance to check out Madison College's cosmetology program while getting high school and college credit.

It's a collaboration between the high school and college, the only partnership of it's kind in Dane County.

Principal Pam Hammen said she got the idea from students.

"This is an area that I seem to have a number of students interested in exploring so I really wanted to make this happen for them," said Hammen.

The high school will pay for students to take an introductory course in cosmetology at Madison College as long as they successfully complete it.

High School Senior Tanzsaeniya Bey said she planned to take the classes in November.

"When I get out of cosmetology school, I want to build up my money so I can go back to school and become a pediatric oncologist," said Bey.

Hammen said it's amazing to see students excited about their next steps.

"Kinda the proud mamma feeling right now because I want such good things for them and I know this is the first step in reaching a career dream a career path," said Hammen.