Verona teacher accused of sexual assault facing new tentative charge

A substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching students at Badger Ridge Middle School in Verona is facing another tentative charge.

According to Dane County Jail records, Dustin Schallert, 32, has been tentatively charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child.

Schallert was arrested last Saturday on the first tentative count.

Verona police say that last Friday a parent reported that Schallert had inappropriately touched their 13-year-old daughter. Several students also reported "concerning behavior" by the substitute teacher, such as inappropriate touching and braiding female students' hair, even after students told him to stop.

When Badger Ridge administrators learned of the incidents, Schallet was immediately removed from school grounds, according to the district.

Schallert has worked as a substitute teacher at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge Charter School in Verona.

According to Wisconsin Department of Public Institution records, Schallert has held a license to work as a substitute teacher since July of 2013.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office tells NBC15 News that a court date has not been scheduled for Schallert.