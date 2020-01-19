Verona woman arrested for 5th OWI

A 56-year-old Verona woman was arrested for her fifth OWI charge on Sunday morning.

A Verona Police Department officer watched a vehicle fail to

stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cross Country Road at Hemlock Drive at 9:02 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Monica A. Martell-Egan, was placed through field sobriety tests and was then arrested for her fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Verona Police Department.

Due to her previous convictions, under Wisconsin law, Martell-Egan is not permitted to operate a motor vehicle above a .02 alcohol concentration. Martell Egan’s breath sample yielded a .16, 8 times above the .02 restriction, according to the police department.

Martell-Egan was booked into the Dane County Jail for the offense. An

additional charge of operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol

concentration will also be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, according to the police department.