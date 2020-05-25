Veteran continues to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Most parades and many ceremonies were cancelled on Memorial Day this year.

However, that hasn't stopped veteran Lewis Harned from carrying on a tradition of his own; one that he hopes to pass down to the next generation.

For the last five years, the 95-year-old Brigadier Gen. Harned and his daughter, Linda, have placed American flags at the Lima Center and Utters Corners cemeteries.

Each veteran receives a flag and a salute from Harned.

"He did something very brave and we're really thankful about it,” Lima 4H club member Abigail Matteson said.

This year, kids with the Lima 4H club and their parents showed their respect and support for Harned and the solders' graves he visits.

"I have three children and for them to know that we're taking time today to be here, because it's really important," 4H parent Dani Robe said.

Those 4H families did want to help place the flags this year, but because of covid-19, those kids supported Harned from their cars.

They gave him a sendoff with the pledge of allegiance before he walked into the cemetery.

"And as I understand, they're going to help us next year and even when I won't be here in the years to come, they’ll be able to take over," Harned said.