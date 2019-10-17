Veteran receives mortgage-free home

An emotional and meaningful thank you, as one Madison veteran receives the gift of a lifetime.

It is a day Sergeant Erick Hoefakker and his family will never forget: the day Building Homes for Heroes gifted them a mortgage-free new home.

Sgt. Hoefakker and his family were welcomed home on Thursday, with a processional inviting them to their new Madison home.

The Marine Corps Sergeant toured both Iraq and Afghanistan and still suffers physical problems and PTSD from his service. Because of this, Building Homes for Heroes decided it was time to give back.

“Everything in life is small steps, sometimes baby steps. But then together it's millions and millions of steps of progress. And in the end you come to a beautiful moment like this which is a giant step. But all along the way has been a lot of work,” says Andy Pujol, CEO of Building Homes for Heroes.

Since 2006, Building Homes for Heroes has gifted nearly 200 mortgage-free homes to veterans. Sgt. Hoefakker’s home marks the 100th home gifted during a partnership with York HVAC.

