Veterans group asking people to come to funeral of WI man with no family

A northern Wisconsin veterans organization wants to make sure a recently deceased former serviceman with no family gets the final farewell he deserves.

The Barron Co. Veteran Service Office says Paul A. Shockley, Jr., had no next of kin and only a few friends when he passed away a week ago Monday. In a post on Facebook, the group is asking people to help get the word out “and help us say goodbye to a Veteran by attending if you can.”

The agency worked with Skinner Funeral Home, in Cumberland, to arrange the services and a military honor guard will be present for the ceremony.

“(W)e are using different sources to help pay for the funeral and make sure that this Veteran will have a great funeral and an swesome farewell,” its post read.

Shockley will be buried at 1 p.m. on November 15 at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

