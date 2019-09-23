Vets suspect abuse after 6-week-old squirrels discovered on train tracks with tails tied together

A gaggle of baby squirrels was found with their tails braided together. Veterinary staff treating them worried they fell prey to animal abuse.

Four 6-week-old squirrels were discovered on train tracks in Berlin, Connecticut. Their tails were braided in pairs. Then, the two knots were braided into one big tangle, Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital officials said.

Their tails incurred a few broken bones, which can heal, but lost blood flow often means amputation. One of the squirrels has already had its tail amputated, Anthony Dibella, a veterinary technician at the hospital, told CNN.

It’s not uncommon for baby squirrels to naturally get their tails stuck together. It can happen in the wild if their mother doesn’t clean them well enough or sap leaks into their nest and on their tails. The result is a sticky, painful mess — kind of like if you got superglue stuck to your fingers, he said.

The difference with these squirrels, he said, is that when vet staff untangled their tails, they were clean — and the braids were symmetrical.

“There was no sticking factor, which is why we think this was done purposely,” he said.

Despite their injuries, the squirrels were eating on their own. Like any wild animal, Dibella described them as feisty, but frightened to be around people.

“Squirrels revert back to the wild easily,” he said. “The big factor is how well they can function without the tail.”

A squirrel’s tail is a security blanket of sorts that keeps them warm in the winter and cool in the summer and helps them balance when they’re skittering up trees or across power lines. If they lose it at a young age in the wild, the injury could prove fatal.

Dibella said it would take a few weeks for the amputee squirrel to recover from its wounds.

In the meantime, Dibella said the hospital contacted animal control and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protections to investigate the incident as animal abuse. Neither department responded to phone calls from CNN for comment.