Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Madison

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Wisconsin Tuesday to highlight the state's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence's office said Pence will travel to Madison to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility. The purpose of his visit is to highlight the production of ventilators at GE during the pandemic.

During the visit, Pence is scheduled to tour the facility and talk with GE Healthcare employees.

NBC15 will be following Pence's trip to Madison Tuesday.