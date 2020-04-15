Vice President Mike Pence to visit Madison next week

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Madison next week to highlight Wisconsin's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from the VP's office, the Vice President is scheduled to visit a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility on April 21, to "highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic."

During the visit, Pence is scheduled to tour the facility and talk with GE Healthcare employees.

More details about the visit will be released soon.