The White House has announced Vice President Mike Pence, as well as his wife, Karen, will be making a stop in Wisconsin next month.

The date of the trip is scheduled for Thursday, March 5th.

Officials say they will be participating in a bus tour in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and will deliver remarks at a Women for Trump event in Onalaska.

They will then travel to St. Paul to deliver remarks at a Keep America Great event, and will return to Washington D.C. that evening.